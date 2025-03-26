Aviso Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

