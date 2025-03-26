Aviso Wealth Management Sells 7,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviso Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 4,309,076 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.