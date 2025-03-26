Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 96.3% increase from Bancreek US Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.95. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.

