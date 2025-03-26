Barclays Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

