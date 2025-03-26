Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Canadian National Railway, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada and traded on stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing a claim on the company’s assets and earnings. They allow investors to participate in the economic growth of Canadian businesses while being influenced by local and global market factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

CM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 4,741,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 2,132,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 927,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,814. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 299,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,922. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. 434,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,758. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $93.64 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

OVV stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 927,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.55. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

See Also