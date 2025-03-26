Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop, invest in, or provide technologies related to quantum computing. These stocks offer exposure to the emerging quantum technology sector, potentially providing high-growth opportunities, though they also come with significant risk and market volatility due to the evolving nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 24,725,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,793,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,209,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,499,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 33,955,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,997,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

See Also