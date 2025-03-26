Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – March 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are the shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and other public utilities. These stocks are typically considered defensive investments because their demand remains relatively steady regardless of economic conditions, often resulting in stable dividends and lower volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.45 on Friday, hitting $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.44. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $7.47 on Friday, hitting $521.26. 8,500,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $530.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $94.79. 37,706,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

