BG Investment Services Inc. Makes New $11.85 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.9% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEFA opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

