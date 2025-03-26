BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.62, Zacks reports.

BioCardia Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 44,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,921. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.28. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioCardia

In other BioCardia news, Director Simon H. Stertzer purchased 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,331.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,384.60. This represents a 127.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,353 shares of company stock valued at $58,525 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCardia

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.