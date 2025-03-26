BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.88 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 440,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01).
About BioPharma Credit
