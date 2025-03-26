Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05), with a volume of 525702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Blackbird Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of £14.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackbird had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 147.18%.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

