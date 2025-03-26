BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 310923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.80%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.