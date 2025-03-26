BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 310923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.80%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

