Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $530.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.16 and a 200-day moving average of $539.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

