Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $204,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

