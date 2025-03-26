Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.38. 37,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 25,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$60,621.00. Insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,593 in the last three months.

About Brompton Split Banc

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share…

