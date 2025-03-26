Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $645.71 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

