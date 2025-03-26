Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 7.1 %

About Canfor Pulp Products

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The company has a market cap of C$43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.