CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 3,601.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,146.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CASBF remained flat at C$4.60 during trading on Wednesday. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

