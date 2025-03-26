CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $3,813.93 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.03078089 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,356.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

