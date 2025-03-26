Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 525,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 590,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.09 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.17. The firm has a market cap of £86.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.95.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

