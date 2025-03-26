Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.05 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.63 and its 200-day moving average is $372.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

