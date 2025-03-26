CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0175 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $937,553.86 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01740466 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $861,717.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

