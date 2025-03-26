Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

