Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.360-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

CTAS opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $158.10 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

