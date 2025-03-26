Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$182.00 and last traded at C$181.95. Approximately 49,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 58,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$176.06.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$197.66.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.