Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.18-11.77 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 1,099,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,236. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.