Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.18-11.77 EPS.
Concentrix Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 1,099,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,236. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.
In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
