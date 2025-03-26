ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

