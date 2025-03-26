Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 330,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 55,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile
Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.
