Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

