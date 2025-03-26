Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 459.84 ($5.95), with a volume of 2697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.83).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

