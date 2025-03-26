Dash Market Capitalization Tops $292.10 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Dash has a market cap of $292.10 million and $43.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $23.94 or 0.00027666 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 12,199,990 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

