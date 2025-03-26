Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.92. 223,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 216,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares
About Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.
