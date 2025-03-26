Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.24, but opened at $31.95. Docebo shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 7,793 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,071,000. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 1,047.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 547,666 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

