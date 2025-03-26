Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 72,609 shares.The stock last traded at $28.58 and had previously closed at $28.86.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

