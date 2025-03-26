Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.75). 8,720,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 2,066,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

