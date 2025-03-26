Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

