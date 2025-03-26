Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.69. The firm has a market cap of £258.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.