Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 20.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 20.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.73). 8,039,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 2,054,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

