Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 306 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

