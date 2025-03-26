Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 11491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$227.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$90,120.00. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

