Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,495 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

