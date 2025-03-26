Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $6.63 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

