First American Trust FSB Sells 149 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First American Trust FSB cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day moving average of $247.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

