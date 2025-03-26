First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $72.90. Approximately 14,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

