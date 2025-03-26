Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. 88,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 266,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $819.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

In other news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This trade represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

