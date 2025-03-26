Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%.
Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 2.8 %
FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 75,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,081. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
