Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 2.8 %

FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 75,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,081. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.