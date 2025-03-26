Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Acquires Shares of 48,094 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 867,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

