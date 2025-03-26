Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.13 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $802.27 million and approximately $57.13 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 43,692,890,686 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

