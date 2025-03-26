Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Acquires C$49,200.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock remained flat at C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,437. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.38 million, a PE ratio of -549.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Read More

