Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 100.0% increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:GAMA traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,266 ($16.39). 1,586,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,625. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,320.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,501.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.60) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

